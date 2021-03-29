Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) vs. NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Head to Head Comparison

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Titan Medical and NovoCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33

Titan Medical currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.48%. NovoCure has a consensus target price of $129.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Given NovoCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -53.07% NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94%

Risk & Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and NovoCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A NovoCure $351.32 million 36.18 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -1,773.00

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Summary

NovoCure beats Titan Medical on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

