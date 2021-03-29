TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits Market Cap of $77.04 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $77.04 million and $6.55 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.47 or 0.00626173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025103 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

