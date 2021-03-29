Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 133.6% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 299.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

