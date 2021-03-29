Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

