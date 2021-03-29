Tolar (TOL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $73,331.00

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Tolar has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $73,331.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tolar has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00022869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00622034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar (TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 764,109,221 coins and its circulating supply is 218,971,326 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

