TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Shares Up 0.5%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. 609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMOAF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TomTom in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter.

TomTom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

