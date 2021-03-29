Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,471,601 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 368,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TNXP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. 26,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,132,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.