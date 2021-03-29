Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) & Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Critical Contrast

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Bonanza Creek Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -4,346.59% -77.14% -32.40% Bonanza Creek Energy 17.03% 4.09% 3.33%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Torchlight Energy Resources and Bonanza Creek Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.68%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Bonanza Creek Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 344.88 -$9.84 million N/A N/A Bonanza Creek Energy $313.22 million 2.29 $67.07 million $3.24 10.63

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

