Tornado Cash Price Tops $162.90 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $162.90 or 0.00283765 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $56.68 million and $6.82 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.00219494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.95 or 0.00966695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00078298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00029558 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,957 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

