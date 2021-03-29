TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Invests $43.81 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,613,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,805,000. Vale comprises about 24.6% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned 0.05% of Vale at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.85. 443,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,170,541. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

