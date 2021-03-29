Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toshiba in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.92. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

