Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.85

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tosoh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

