Total Se (EPA:FP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Total Se (EPA:FP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.37 ($51.02).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of FP opened at €39.16 ($46.07) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.40. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a one year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.