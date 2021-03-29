TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TPGYU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 5th

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance’s (OTCMKTS:TPGYU) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 5th. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08.

