TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $871.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. Research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

