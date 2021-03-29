TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. lessened its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,292 shares during the period. TPG RE Finance Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

