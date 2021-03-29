Traders Buy High Volume of Adaptive Biotechnologies Call Options (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,047 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,302% compared to the typical volume of 360 call options.

In other news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $28,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $28,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,652,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,533 shares of company stock valued at $70,016,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.26. 1,061,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,880. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.