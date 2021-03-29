Traders Buy Large Volume of Capitol Federal Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,729 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 19,526% compared to the average daily volume of 19 put options.

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 446,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 904,897 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

