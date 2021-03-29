Traders Buy Large Volume of Points International Put Options (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,665 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,835% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.20% of Points International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

PCOM traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. 19,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Points International has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Points International will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

