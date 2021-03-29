Traders Purchase Large Volume of Humanigen Call Options (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 78,172 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,931% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,579 call options.

HGEN stock traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.61. 88,864,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,833. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,909,600.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,232,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

