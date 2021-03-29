Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 9,435 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 49,558% compared to the average daily volume of 19 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $272.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.63. PCSB Financial has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $18.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

