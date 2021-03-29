Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Shares of TRNS opened at $52.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. Transcat has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $391.59 million, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $70,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,271.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $264,816. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 57,415 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

