TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Reduced by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 1.7% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $579.24. 1,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,459. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.00 and a 1-year high of $626.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $594.18 and a 200-day moving average of $561.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

