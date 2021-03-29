TravelNote (TVNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,417.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $22,547.94 and approximately $3,417.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00216467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.56 or 0.00946885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00078831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029807 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

