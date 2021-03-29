Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00005180 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $326,288.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00220156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.15 or 0.00943882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00078623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029472 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

