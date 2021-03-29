TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) is Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods accounts for 3.0% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.67% of TreeHouse Foods worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 191,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $13,809,000. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 343,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,820,000 after buying an additional 114,939 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THS. Barclays boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

THS stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.04. 6,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

