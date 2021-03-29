TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

THS opened at $54.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

