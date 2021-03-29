Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 285,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.68% of Trevena worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trevena by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trevena by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TRVN stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. Trevena, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $295.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trevena has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

