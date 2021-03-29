Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the February 28th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.10.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It develops Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

