TRG Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TRG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,476 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 26.0% of TRG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TRG Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $410,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $225.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.24 and a 200 day moving average of $264.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.37.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

