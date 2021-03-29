Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Trading Down 0.5%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units (NASDAQ:ATVCU) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.95. 27,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 154,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

There is no company description available for Tribe Capital Growth I Corp.

