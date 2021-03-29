TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Gap Down to $49.68

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.68, but opened at $47.89. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 1,242 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.72.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

