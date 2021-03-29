Tricon Residential Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

TCN traded down C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.64. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$6.28 and a 1 year high of C$13.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.0391765 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.47.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

