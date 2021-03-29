Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 94,493 shares.The stock last traded at $26.04 and had previously closed at $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $619.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $969.76 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 311.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 269.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 354,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

