tru Independence LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 921,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,713,000. tru Independence LLC owned 0.62% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.32 during midday trading on Monday. 6,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,160. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

