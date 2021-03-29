TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 40% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $270,315.66 and $11,349.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

