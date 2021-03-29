TrueFi Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 16% higher against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $63.72 million and $13.83 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00059013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00220500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.00953642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029923 BTC.

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

