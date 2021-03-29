Truegame Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Truegame has a market cap of $208,983.52 and $5,115.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00022865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.44 or 0.00621491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

