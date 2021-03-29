TrueUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $342.20 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $342.20 million and approximately $85.91 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00621022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 342,078,818 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

