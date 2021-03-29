Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Forte Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.73). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Forte Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $30.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $142,460,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

