Truist Securiti Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on OVV. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.06.

TSE:OVV opened at C$30.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$3.39 and a 1-year high of C$36.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.