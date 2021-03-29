Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

NYSE WGO opened at $73.98 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

