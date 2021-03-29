TrustVerse (TRV) Trading Up 8% This Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $20.39 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00048633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.91 or 0.00621649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,542,134 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

