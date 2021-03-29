Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,444,000 after buying an additional 485,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $396.44. 198,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,563. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $244.62 and a 52 week high of $399.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.