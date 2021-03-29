Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $10.00 on Monday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.