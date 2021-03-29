TTC (TTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

