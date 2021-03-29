Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 13,506 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Mimecast worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mimecast by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME opened at $40.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.25, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $200,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,908.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $772,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,075 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.