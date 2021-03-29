Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 6,970 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 231.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 332,613 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 992.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,683,000 after purchasing an additional 213,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18,810.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.50.

NYSE ESS opened at $284.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.46 and its 200-day moving average is $239.45. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $294.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

