Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Energizer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Energizer by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 67,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENR stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

