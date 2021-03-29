Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Insperity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,801 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $57,658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 570,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,167,747.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $83.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

